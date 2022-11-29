 
Keke Palmer’s honest reaction to be featured in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 3

Keke Palmer recently discussed about working with the dream cast in Whoopi Goldberg’s upcoming movie Sister Act 3.

“I'm loving it,” revealed the Nope actress in a new interview with E! News.

She continued, “First of all, I love Lizzo, and I love Nicki. So, if me, Lizzo and Nicki are in Sister Act 3, I'm in the theatres.”

“I'm in the theatres and I'm showing up to work on time because that sounds like a fun cast,” remarked the Hustlers star.

Last month, Whoopi disclosed that she would want to have stars like Lizzo, Keke and Nicki Minhaj along side her in the sequel movie.

The official announcement about casting has yet to be announced, however, the outlet reported that Keke will host Saturday Night Live on December 3.

“I was stunned,” stated the 29-year-old, adding that it was her goal to be on the stage of SNL.

“As I grew up and started to understand the history of SNL and how it really created a pathway for comedians to create their own I.P. and to be able to transform into these different characters, from Eddie Murphy to Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon, I just kind of was always like, ‘Man, I would love to be a part of that conversation,’” she added.

