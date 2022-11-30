PM Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to ward off Imran Khan's strategy

PM Shehbaz in a meeting with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. Radio Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari discuss recent political developments in meeting.

Sources say PM Shehbaz and Zardari have been in contact on daily basis.

Rehabilitation of flood victims, relief process in view of onset of winter also reviewed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday weighed options to counter PTI Chairman Imran Khan's plan of quitting all assemblies of the country in a strategy to force the government into snap polls.



The current political scenario after Imran Khan's announcement that his party and allies would resign from assemblies as he called off the long march to Islamabad, and the change in military's leadership, were brought under discussion in a meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari.

Sources said that the premier and former president have been in contact on a daily basis. They are also in contact with different party leaders. The consultation was held on the political aspects of constitutional and legal points brought forward to save the Punjab Assembly from dissolution.

Sources said the focus of the discussion was on constitutional and legal options with regard to the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly due to which the no-confidence motion and vote of confidence could not be moved against the chief minister. Both considered various options to thwart Imran Khan’s strategy.

In the meeting, the rehabilitation of flood victims and relief process in view of the onset of winter were also reviewed. The two leaders agreed to speed up the process of rehabilitation of flood-affected people. They also discussed matters related to economic improvement, relief for masses and development process.