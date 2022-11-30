 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
AYAsim Yasin

PM Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to ward off Imran Khan's strategy

By
AYAsim Yasin

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

PM Shehbaz in a meeting with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. Radio Pakistan
PM Shehbaz in a meeting with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. Radio Pakistan

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari discuss recent political developments in meeting. 
  • Sources say PM Shehbaz and Zardari have been in contact on daily basis.
  • Rehabilitation of flood victims, relief process in view of onset of winter also reviewed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday weighed options to counter PTI Chairman Imran Khan's plan of quitting all assemblies of the country in a strategy to force the government into snap polls.

The current political scenario after Imran Khan's announcement that his party and allies would resign from assemblies as he called off the long march to Islamabad, and the change in military's leadership, were brought under discussion in a meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari.

Sources said that the premier and former president have been in contact on a daily basis. They are also in contact with different party leaders. The consultation was held on the political aspects of constitutional and legal points brought forward to save the Punjab Assembly from dissolution.

Sources said the focus of the discussion was on constitutional and legal options with regard to the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly due to which the no-confidence motion and vote of confidence could not be moved against the chief minister. Both considered various options to thwart Imran Khan’s strategy.

In the meeting, the rehabilitation of flood victims and relief process in view of the onset of winter were also reviewed. The two leaders agreed to speed up the process of rehabilitation of flood-affected people. They also discussed matters related to economic improvement, relief for masses and development process.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan seeks help from Bank of China to tackle economic crisis

Pakistan seeks help from Bank of China to tackle economic crisis
Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab
Tarar to become law minister again at PM's request

Tarar to become law minister again at PM's request
Pakistan, Afghan officials hold high-level talks after TTP ends ceasefire

Pakistan, Afghan officials hold high-level talks after TTP ends ceasefire
COAS Asim Munir played cricket in Rawalpindi's Dheri Hassanabad

COAS Asim Munir played cricket in Rawalpindi's Dheri Hassanabad
No concession in punishment during bail period: LHC

No concession in punishment during bail period: LHC

ATC grants police 13-day physical remand of Imran Khan's suspected shooter

ATC grants police 13-day physical remand of Imran Khan's suspected shooter
Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources

Fawad Chaudhry holds hour-long meeting with US envoy Donald Blome: sources
Don't forget us, Afghan women tell Hina Rabbani Khar

Don't forget us, Afghan women tell Hina Rabbani Khar
President Alvi regularises three additional judges of IHC

President Alvi regularises three additional judges of IHC
Karachi man slaughters wife, three daughters, say police

Karachi man slaughters wife, three daughters, say police
PML-N hints at governor’s rule in Punjab

PML-N hints at governor’s rule in Punjab