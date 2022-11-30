 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian finalises Kanye West divorce, wants $200k for EACH child

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce, more than a year after first filing in 2021.

The makeup mogul, who was pronounced legally single in December 2021, filed for divorce in February earlier in the year.

According per official documents obtained by PEOPLE, the ex-lovers are to share joint legal custody of their children.

Kim and Kanye are parents to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

In addition to this, the rapper is entitled to pay $200,000  in child support per kid.

Ye will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Kim, however, has not asked for spousal support from her ex-husband.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?

Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?
Meghan Markle mocked after her framed photos with Harry placed at tables during Charity event

Meghan Markle mocked after her framed photos with Harry placed at tables during Charity event

Will Smith says 'horrific' Oscars slap came after 'father beat up his mother'

Will Smith says 'horrific' Oscars slap came after 'father beat up his mother'
Meghan Markle faced 'serious, credible' threats from far-right says former UK police official

Meghan Markle faced 'serious, credible' threats from far-right says former UK police official

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to meet Joe Biden

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to meet Joe Biden
Guests pay $5,000 for a table to attend charity event to listen to Meghan Markle

Guests pay $5,000 for a table to attend charity event to listen to Meghan Markle

Outrage as video of Trevor Noah abusing Queen Elizabeth after her death resurfaces

Outrage as video of Trevor Noah abusing Queen Elizabeth after her death resurfaces

Taylor Swift ticket troubles prompt call for FTC bots inquiry

Taylor Swift ticket troubles prompt call for FTC bots inquiry
Jessica Biel speaks on the concept of work-life balance as a parent

Jessica Biel speaks on the concept of work-life balance as a parent
Katherine Heigl addresses early days of being a parent to daughter Naleigh

Katherine Heigl addresses early days of being a parent to daughter Naleigh
Keke Palmer’s honest reaction to be featured in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 3

Keke Palmer’s honest reaction to be featured in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 3
Evans Peters dishes out details about ‘intense prep’ he did for Jeffrey Dahmer

Evans Peters dishes out details about ‘intense prep’ he did for Jeffrey Dahmer