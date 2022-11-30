Vin Diesel remembers late friend Paul Walker in tribute post

Vin Diesel honoured his late friend and costar Paul Walker on his ninth death anniversary.

The Fast and Furious actor shared a throwback photo on his Instagram on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He wrote in the caption, “Nine years… love you and miss you”

Walker died on November 30, 2013, in a car crash. He was 40. As he was in the middle of filming Fast 7 at the time, Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody were hired to stand in for him for the remainder of production, before his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies, via People.



Last year, Diesel honoured his memory by sharing a heartfelt note on how he would "never forget" Walker's words when he was distressed while they were shooting the fourth Fast and Furious movie.

“When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work.”

“You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room,” he said of the advice Walker gave him when Diesel's daughter was born. “But that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.

“You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith.”

Last year, it was revealed that in October, Diesel had in fact walked Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding in her late father’s absence.

Walker's brother Cody spoke to TMZ last year, praising the way Diesel has continued to honour his late brother.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset," said Cody, who briefly appeared in Furious 7 while helping the franchise write off Walker's character.

"I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character," Cody added. "They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started."