Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Pak vs Eng: 14 members of England squad 'affected by virus'

England captain Ben Stokes (C) warms up along with teammates during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 28, 2022. — AFP
  • According to BBC, squad members affected the virus includes around eight players.
  • ECB did not mention number of people affected by viral illness but did confirm that few players were affected by it.
  • England have already named their team for the first Test.

RAWALPINDI: At least 14 members of the England squad have been affected by a virus ahead of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which starts on December 1.

According to BBC, the squad members who have been affected by the virus include around eight players.

“The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi,” said the British channel.

“Around 14 members of the travelling party of players and coaches were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.

“About half of the playing squad of 16 has been hit, with only five taking part in an optional training session."

A statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not mention the number of people affected by viral illness.

It added that only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root attended today's optional training session.

England have already named their team for the first Test, with Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone making his Test debut while Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett returns to the side for the first time since 2016 and will open the batting with Zak Crawley.

After the first match in Rawalpindi, the second Test moves to Multan starting on Friday, December 9, and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday, December 17.

England XI for first Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

