Right time to test our cricket system: Ramiz Raja on Pak vs Eng Test series

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja during an interview with Geo News in Lahore on November 29, 2022. — Screengrab/Geo News

LAHORE: Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Tuesday said that its time to test the Pakistan cricket system as a lengthy game season begins at home.

Ramiz said this in an exclusive interview with Geo News ahead of the Green Shirts' upcoming Test series against England, which will start from December 1 in Rawalpindi.

"We are honoured to host the England team for Test cricket," Raja said emphasising the importance of the series for Pakistan.

"It is the right time to test our cricket system. I have sent the message to the team, if you want to make headlines in the world, then you need to beat England," the PCB chairman said.

He was upbeat about hosting big teams in the upcoming home season. "The upcoming season is very big for us, I hope everything goes well," he added.

"England and all other teams will enjoy our hospitality. The world will see us hosting big teams," he stated.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Raja was handing out the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23's title to champions Northern during the tournament's presentation ceremony.



He was ecstatic to watch young players claiming individual accolades. "It is heartening to see young players performing. Especially Huraira, the way this youngster has scored runs at the age of 20, is exceptional," he said.

"Our system needs more homework. We need to make our system strong to produce more and more talented players," opined Raja.

Mubasir Khan (20-year-old) bagged the player of the tournament award, Huraira (20-year-old) was named player of the final and best batter, Abrar Ahmed (24-year-old) claimed the best bowler award, and Rohail Nazir (21-year-old) was declared best wicket-keeper award.

Pitches

While talking about pitches, Raja once again emphasised drop-in pitches. "These pitches are not under our control that's why we gave the idea of drop-in pitches," he said.

"Drop-in pitches idea is not dropped completely. We are doing homework on it. We need to work on pictures as I want every centre to have a different pitch," the PCB boss shared his vision.

Raja said Pindi stadium's pitch was fine but Gaddafi Stadium requires improvement.

It must be noted here that Pindi stadium's pitch was issued one demerit point due to poor standards during Australia's tour to Pakistan earlier this year.

Following the criticism, PCB dug pitches square both in Karachi and Lahore to prepare new pitches after almost 13 years.