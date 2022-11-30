Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament 

 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Harry Styles never fails to surprise crowds with his charismatic appearances on stage. However, this time, the As It Was singer’s fans were stunned to see his lookalike in Qatar watching the World Cup 2022 game.

The Harry’s House singer, who is currently performing in South America as part of his Love On Tour world tour, is a big football fan. He supports Manchester United in the Premier League and was seen watching England vs Ukraine with his then-girlfriend during the Euros in 2021.

But this time around, the Watermelon Sugar singer’s fans were amazed to spot his twin at Brazil vs Switzerland match.

Styles’ fans noticed his lookalike as the camera panned to the crowd where a man wrapped in a Brazil flag put his hands together as though he was praying. He looked like the spitting image of the One Direction star.

The seconds-long clip took the internet by storm as Styles’ fans went wild over the mystery Brazil supporter, admitting they could easily have thought it was really him.

One internet user commented, “Guys, are we sure it isn’t him?” Another added, “If not, someone has to find the @ of this guy.”

Meanwhile, Styles will be in Brazil for five nights next week as he performs in Sao Paulo, Rio De Janeiro and Curitiba.

