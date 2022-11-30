Katy Perry shares moments she snapped in Japan on her recent trip

The popular American singer Katy Perry dropped multiple photos from her trip to Japan as she attended the 2022 True Colors Festival.

Katy Perry who recently went to Japan for the 2022 True Colors Festival that held in Tokyo on 19-20 November 2022 as a special guest.

The 38-year-old singer performed at this event that brought together more than 90 singers, dancers and musicians for a two-hours concert.

This year’s theme for the festival was “One World, One Family."

The Dark Horse singer turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a carousel of images to showcase what she is up to in Japan, the post included 10 photos reflecting on her time there.

Perry did not mention anything in the caption but she chose three emojis i.e. a flag of Japan, a food emoji and a teddy bear.





Along with the photos, there's also a boomerang in which Perry is seen flaunting her lilac colored floral skirt, while standing right in front of a fancy hotel like building.

