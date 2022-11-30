 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon's 'heart goes Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit: See video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit dance together on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10
Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit dance together on 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10'

Recently while Kriti Sanon was at Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 for the promotion of Bhediya, she got a wonderful chance to dance along with the 'Queen of Expressions' Madhuri Dixit.

The two ladies rocked the stage together as they danced to MD’s famous song Badi Mushkil Badi Mushkil. Both Madhuri and Kriti’s dance moves and expressions were on point.

The Dil Toh Pagal actress wore a shining silver-coloured saree whereas the Bhediya actress could be seen wearing a pink-coloured outfit. The two gorgeous actresses looked astoundingly beautiful on the stage.

Sanon shared the dance video on social media with a caption that read: “The only woman my heart goes Dhak Dhak for! It’s always surreal to dance with the one who inspired me to dance in the first place!! @maduridixitnene ma’am, there’s no one like you!”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya just got released in theatres on November 25. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in film Maja Ma.

More From Showbiz:

Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'
Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'

Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'
Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022

Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022
Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'

Kriti Sanon calls her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor rubbish pregnancy rumours
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?
Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date

Ayushmann Khurana, Ananya Panday starrer film 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date
Kriti Sanon denies wedding rumors with Prabhas

Kriti Sanon denies wedding rumors with Prabhas
Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'

Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'
Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair

Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair