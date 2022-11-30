Kriti Sanon's 'heart goes Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit: See video

Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit dance together on 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10'

Recently while Kriti Sanon was at Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 for the promotion of Bhediya, she got a wonderful chance to dance along with the 'Queen of Expressions' Madhuri Dixit.

The two ladies rocked the stage together as they danced to MD’s famous song Badi Mushkil Badi Mushkil. Both Madhuri and Kriti’s dance moves and expressions were on point.

The Dil Toh Pagal actress wore a shining silver-coloured saree whereas the Bhediya actress could be seen wearing a pink-coloured outfit. The two gorgeous actresses looked astoundingly beautiful on the stage.

Sanon shared the dance video on social media with a caption that read: “The only woman my heart goes Dhak Dhak for! It’s always surreal to dance with the one who inspired me to dance in the first place!! @maduridixitnene ma’am, there’s no one like you!”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya just got released in theatres on November 25. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in film Maja Ma.

