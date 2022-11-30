 
Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Arjun Kapoor used Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay in his reel earlier today. 

Arjun took to his Instagram today and uploaded a reel where he can be seen driving around Dehli on a cold yet sunny morning. He captioned it, ‘On some days, some extremely rare days, even I am a morning person. Thanks to Dilli ki sardi and Dilli ki vibes.’ He is seen just driving around chasing the sun on almost empty streets enjoying in his element.


Rhea Kapoor commented ‘Love this song’ under his reel. Bhumi Padnekar also commented ‘Rare’ under the post, further confirming that Arjun is no way a morning person and this is indeed a rare sight.

Hasan Raheem’s recent song Faltu Pyar gained a lot of love from public. His way of experimentation of music genres is unique and capture audience instantly. 

