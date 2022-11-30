 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

ZZZarmeen Zehra

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Pakistan military soldiers stand guard at the Line of Control. — Reuters/File
  • Exchange of fire takes place in Shewa area.
  • Havaldar Parosh martyred during exchange of fire.
  • Sanitisation of area being carried out.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Wednesday killed a terrorist in an exchange of fire in North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the incident took place in the district's Shewa area. The troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorist, it added.

"Own troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively," the ISPR said, noting that the terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh, 35, who was a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Following the exchange of fire, sanitisation of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

A day earlier, 10 terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in injured condition by the Pakistan Army from Hoshab in Balochistan, the ISPR had said.

According to the military's media wing, two terrorists managed to escape; however, the operation to trace them was launched.

The ISPR had said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians alike besides planting improvised explosive devices on M-8 in the general area of Hoshab.

"As security forces were in process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorists' location, they opened fire on the security forces," the statement read.

The military also recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices.

