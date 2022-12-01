TTP terror activities should be concerning for Afghan Taliban: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah addresses press conference in Islamabad. -Screengrab Rana Sanaullah condemns Quetta suicide attack.

Questions Afghan Taliban's support to TTP.

Minister slams PTI for trying to destabilize country. ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that the involvement of TTP militants in terror activities inside Pakistan should be a matter of concern for the Afghan Taliban and it is dangerous for regional peace.



The federal minister was speaking to the media in the federal capital after attending a meeting to review the overall security situation in the country following a suicide attack in Quetta.

Rana Sanaullah said that the rise in terror activities is alarming but the situation is not out of control. He asked the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to address it before the federal government takes the matter in its hands.

"TTP is enjoying all sorts of facilities in Afghanistan," the minister said, a day after the banned outfit claimed the Quetta attack in which a policeman, a woman, and two children were killed, while 26 people, including 23 cops and two children, were injured.

"KP CM was not allowed to attend meetings chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif related to law and order," the minister said and told the chief minister that certain things are above politics because the state is more important.

Turning to the domestic crisis, the PML-N leader said that "a group led by a crazy person is bent upon creating anarchy in the country".

Rana Sanaullah said that they are making every effort to destabilise the country.

"Economy can not strengthen when there's political uncertainty in the country. When they [PTI] were in government their agenda was to eliminate Opposition and now they are trying to destabilise the country."

He said that the PTI's announcement to quit assemblies is part of the plan to trigger a crisis. "If you don't want to be part of this corrupt system then you should opt-out of Senate, AJK, and Gilgit Baltistan assemblies as well."

The minister said that elections will be held only on Punjab and KP assembly seats while the general election will be held on time.

"Announcement to dissolve assemblies in rallies is unconstitutional and undemocratic. We will try to stop the assemblies from being dissolved," he added.