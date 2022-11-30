 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Two dead, 24 injured in suicide attack on police truck in Quetta

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

A screengrab from the blast site showing toppled truck.
QUETTA: A policeman and a child was killed, while 24 others including 20 cops were injured in a suicide blast targeting a police truck in Quetta's Baleli area, Quetta DIG said on Wednesday.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site of the explosion as soon as the incident was reported. Assistance from the bomb disposal squad was also sought.

The law enforcement agency said that a police truck was targeted in the explosion. They said that the injured cops and civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said in a media talk that the explosion was a suicide attack as they have found remains of a suicide bomber near the crime scene. He said that the police truck toppled due to the explosion and fell into a ravine.

Sharing the details of casualties and civilian cars affected, DIG Mehsar said that the cop was martyred as a result of being crushed under the truck when it fell into the ravine. He said that around 20 policemen and four civilians were injured. The condition of two of the cops is serious, he added.

As per the DIG, three vehicles, including the police truck, and two nearby cars were damaged in the explosion.

He said that the police truck was moving the police personnel deployed for the security of polio workers for the ongoing drive.

