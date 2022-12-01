 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to unite once again for 'Singham Again'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Rohit Shettys Singham Again will be a sequel to his 2011 Singham
Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' will be a sequel to his 2011 'Singham'

The powerful actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to collaborate together once again for Singham Again.

The third part of the Singham franchise is said to be an expansion of Rohit’s cop universe.

The fantastic news was unveiled by critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who taking it to his Instagram account, made the announcement. “Xclusiv… Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty reunite for ‘Singham Again’… Biggg News… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa, wrote Taran.”

Previously, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which also had Ajay in cameo, already gave fans an idea of another Singham installment. Towards the end of Sooryanvanshi, Devgn vows to fight out terrorism. Therefore, there are chances that the next part of Singham can be continuation of the same plot.

Just like the previous parts, the third installment is also expected to be an action-drama filled with loads of action sequences along with a strong story line.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2 which earned almost INR 150 crore in just 12 days after its release. He will be next seen in Bholaa opposite Tabu, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look
Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside
Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures
Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'
Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Kriti Sanon's 'heart goes Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit: See video

Kriti Sanon's 'heart goes Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit: See video
Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'

Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'