Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to unite once again for 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' will be a sequel to his 2011 'Singham'

The powerful actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to collaborate together once again for Singham Again.

The third part of the Singham franchise is said to be an expansion of Rohit’s cop universe.

The fantastic news was unveiled by critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who taking it to his Instagram account, made the announcement. “Xclusiv… Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty reunite for ‘Singham Again’… Biggg News… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa, wrote Taran.”

Previously, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which also had Ajay in cameo, already gave fans an idea of another Singham installment. Towards the end of Sooryanvanshi, Devgn vows to fight out terrorism. Therefore, there are chances that the next part of Singham can be continuation of the same plot.



Just like the previous parts, the third installment is also expected to be an action-drama filled with loads of action sequences along with a strong story line.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2 which earned almost INR 150 crore in just 12 days after its release. He will be next seen in Bholaa opposite Tabu, reports IndiaToday.