 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Netflix have the Royal Family on the docuseries?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have finally lifted the lid on whether the Royal Family will feature in the couple’s docuseries with Netflix.

The Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden made this admission in his interview with Express UK.

He started off by saying, “We certainly won't be seeing any moments with other members of the Royal Family.”

“From what I understand, they made absolutely clear it want to have absolutely nothing to do with this programme. Further evidence of that came when Harry and Meghan came over for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

“They kept a very low profile, and there wasn't even a photograph of the Queen with baby Lilibet whose birthday was at the time apparently at the time that was made clear that the Queen wouldn't pose for a photograph in case it happened to appear in a series like this one.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's US visit exposes Meghan Markel?

Kate Middleton's US visit exposes Meghan Markel?
Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William

Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William
Katie Price steps out after a bombshell 'leaked' recording scandal

Katie Price steps out after a bombshell 'leaked' recording scandal
Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West
Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins

Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins
Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled

Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’
Meghan Markle, Harry attract fans with their pre-engagement romance amid Kate, William's US show

Meghan Markle, Harry attract fans with their pre-engagement romance amid Kate, William's US show
Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries
Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?

Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?
Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere

Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere
Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement

Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement