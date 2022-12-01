Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries

The teaser for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docu includes a photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William

The teaser for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, dropped on November 1, and much to royal fans’ surprise, included a photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William at a particularly interesting timestamp.

Netflix’s first look at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary was teased with a one-minute-long video that included never-before-seen photos of the Sussexes, however, it also included a photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales right after a photo of Meghan crying.

Just as the video cuts from a picture of Meghan crying to Kate and William, from the 2019 Commonwealth Day service, a voiceover of Prince Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

The interesting juxtaposition wasn’t missed by hawkeyed royal fans, who took to social media to call Prince Harry and Meghan out for the usage of Kate and William, especially as they dropped the trailer when the Wales’ are in the US for the Earthshot prize.

One user on Twitter wrote: “The sound of glass breaking as it cuts from Meghan Markle crying to Kate Middleton, Prince William staring at camera at Commonwealth Day in 2020. Clearly, there are bombshells coming.”

Another pointed out: “Why they are using William and Kate's photo? Because as far as I know, Harry said that he still loves his brother... They are cashing in everything. Such a pathetic move.”

It is pertinent to note that Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in the US for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston, and that it has earlier been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not include the royal family in their Netflix docuseries.