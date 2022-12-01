 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana jams with Dehli street singer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana sings with a Dehli street singer
Ayushmann Khurrana sings with a Dehli street singer 

Ayushmann Khurrana, being the humble star that he is, has fulfilled a Dehli based street singer dream of singing with him in a jamming session.

Shivam is a street singer who casts the magic spell through his melodious voice and captivating guitar, claimed that Pani Da Rang, sung by Ayushmann Khurrana for his feature film Viky Donor is his favorite song. He covered it on his Instagram channel and Ayushmann noticed it. Being the star he is, he showed up on the street and sang along with Shivam.


Ayushmann promised to meet him during Dehli promotions of An Action Hero and he fulfilled his promise. Shivam later took to his Instagram and shared the video of him singing with Ayushmann.

On the work front, Ayushmann's film An Action Hero will be out in theatres on 12th December. 

