Abhishek Bachchan comes onboard for Karuppu Durai hindi remake

Abhishek will be playing KD in Hindi version

Abhishek Bachchan has come onboard for Hindi remake of Tamil film Karuppu Durai. It will be directed by Madhumita Sundararaman who originally directed the Tamil version as well.

As reported by India Today, Abhishek will be playing KD in Hindi version. It has also been reported that the director will be making some necessary changes in order to make it friendly for Hindi audiences. The original version of the film which was originally in Tamil was shot in interiors of Tamil Nadu. Whereas, the Hindi version will be shot in Bhopal to give a rural feel to the film.

Also reported by India Today, the film has a chance to be released in summer 2023. The shooting will take at least 60 days to be exact for which pre-production work has already begun.

Apart from work, there are number on interesting revelations made about Abhishek Bachchan by his niece Navya Naveli Nanda. She revealed that Abhishek is the one who diffuses tension after every rough moment at home.