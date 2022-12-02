Varun Dhawan was first choice for Hera Pheri 3: DIdn't accept put of respect for Akshay Kumar

Varun Dhawan was offered the role first

Hera Pheri 3 became a trending topic ever since Akshay Kumar decided to walk out of it.

Kartik Aaryan will be playing his role but it has been revealed today that Varun Dhawan was offered Akshay’s part first.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, "Both Firoz and Anand wanted Varun Dhawan to step into the shoes of Raju, as he has the conviction of doing comedies like no one else. The two producers also made an offer to David Dhawan to direct the film with Rohit Dhawan as the co-director.”

The source further elaborated, "While the offer was very tempting, Varun didn't want to jump into the franchise created by Akshay Kumar. He has tremendous respect for Akshay Kumar and didn't want to use the not-so-good equation between Akshay and Firoz, to climb the ladder of stardom. Hera Pheri 3 is a sure-shot blockbuster, but Varun stepped out of the film out of respect for Akshay. His father, David Dhawan also felt the same.”

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is out in cinemas now and it is doing well for past few days.