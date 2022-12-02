 
pakistan
Geo and Jang Group President Imran Aslam passes away

President of Geo TV Network and Jang Group Imran Aslam. — Facebook/Pakistan Idol  

President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam passed away at the age of 70, Geo News reported Friday. 

Aslam, who was a giant of journalism, was unwell for some time and undergoing treatment at a local hospital. 

He was born in Madras, India in 1952. He studied in London in the 70s and had a great career in journalism. 

Aslam was a part of the team that launched Geo News, Geo Entertainment and Geo Super were launched under his leadership. He was also the founding member of the English-language newspaper The News

The journalist was also the chief news editor and senior editor of The News. He also had a career in script writing and wrote over 60 dramas that were displayed on stage and television. 

