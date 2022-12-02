Kanye West decides not to purchase Parler announced by social site

 
Kanye West decides not to purchase Parler

The rapper and song writer Kanye West now called Ye, is not purchasing the right-leaning social media site Parler, the company announced on Thursday.

Ye was offered to buy Parler in October. At the time, he and Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, announced that the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year.

However the sale price and other details were not disclosed then.

Parlement Technologies turned to Twitter on Thursday and tweeted a statement.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November"

They added "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

For the unversed, Parler is a small platform in the emerging space, a social app that promise little to no content moderation to weed out hate speech, racism and misinformation, among other objectionable content.

