Friday Dec 02 2022
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for posting swastika

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West from Twitter after the rapper posted a swastika inside the Star of David and hailed Hitler in recent interview.

This is the second time that West, who now goes by Ye, has been blocked from the social media site in recent months.

Following the suspension, the SpaceX CEO wrote on the site that the action was taken "for incitement to violence.”

In another tweet, Musk said, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence.”

“Account will be suspended,” he added.

Before sharing the swastika on Twitter, West appeared in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

"I see good things about Hitler ... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," Ye said in the interview.

