Meghan Markle had rejected THIS offer from Lady Susan Hussey

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had reportedly rejected an offer to be educated in royal protocol by Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey.



According to a report by AFP, when Meghan entered the family, the lady-in-waiting was assigned to educate her in royal protocol, a role that Hussey also served for Prince William and Prince Harry´s mother Diana.

According to a report by News Week, Hussey was among a group of aides personally selected by Queen Elizabeth to help Meghan.



"Hussey and other close companions of the Queen visited Meghan in Nottingham Cottage to offer help and advice."

The AFP, citing a biographer, claimed Meghan had rejected the offer.

She was the Queen’s close aide who also made remarks that Meghan and Harry’s marriage would 'End in Tears.'

"'That will all end in tears,' warned Hussey. 'Mark my words.'"

Lady Susan Hussey, a member of the British royal family's household has left her role after making "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.