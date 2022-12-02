Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away 

 
Showbiz
Legendary Pakistani actor Afzaal Ahmad has passed away Friday after prolonged illness, his family confirmed.

Afzaal Ahmad was rushed to Lahore’s General Hospital in critical condition on Thursday after he suffered from brain hemorrhage and his health deteriorated.

The administration of the Lahore General Hospital confirmed his death on Friday afternoon.

Afzaal Ahmad started his acting career in the 1970s with the movie Dhiyan Namanian. He was best known for his outstanding performances in films, TV dramas and theatre plays.

He was best known for his work in International Gorillay (1990), Aakhri Muqabala (1977) and Jatt in London (1981).

He also had appeared in super hit films including, Sharif Badmaash, Vahshi Jutt, Chen Wariam, Revenge of Oppression and more.

