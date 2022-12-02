Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US visit 'floundering' after a 'rocky start’

Prince William and Kate Middleton's US visit is 'floundering' amid a 'rocky start' as per a US publication

Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in the US earlier this week for a three-day tour, however US media is reporting that the royal visit is ‘floundering’ after getting off to a ‘rocky start’ thanks to a race row back at Buckingham Palace and then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix bombshell.

The day William and Kate landed in the US, news of Lady Susan Hussey’s racist remarks broke, casting a shadow on the first day of their trip. The second day, December 1, was then marred when the trailer for the Sussex’s upcoming Netflix docuseries dropped, with clear digs at the Wales’.

Commenting on this, Newsweek wrote: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary hinted at fresh royal bombshells involving Kate Middleton and Prince William, as the royal couple's tour of Boston floundered.”

“The immediate challenge for William and Kate will be the completion of the rest of their tour of Boston, where they are promoting the Earthshot Prize,” the publication further suggested.

The outlet also said that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day visit was ‘rocked’ by scandals, and that they are ‘playing on Harry and Meghan's home turf’ and may have ‘already lost control of the narrative’.

Newsweek also noted: “For William and Kate, the stakes are particularly high in Boston as their last royal tour was hailed by some as a disaster.”

Indeed, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be having a rough time as they come into their roles as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.