 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

Karan Johar is very keen and picky about his biopic. Earlier yesterday, he announced he wants Ranveer Singh to play him in his biopic. He also said he wants his childhood to be a part of it as it shaped him as a human.

In the same interview where he said Ranveer would portray him the best in his biopic, he also said that he wants his childhood to be a part of his biopic because he has learned a lot of life lessons from his parents. He also added that his childhood wasn’t very easy since he was very different from other kids.

On the work front, he is all set to release his directorial venture called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is prodigal roles. It also have Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. 

More From Showbiz:

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF

Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'
'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm
Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries
Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes
Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash