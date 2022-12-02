 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Ranveer Singh praises idol Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Cirkus.

During the trailer launch event of Cirkus, Ranveer spoke up about Shah Rukh Khan and praises him.

While talking to the media at the launch event, Ranveer went on to call Shah Rukh his 'idol'. 

When Ranveer was asked about if he was following the same way as SRK, he was seen showering love on the superstar. 

The Padmaavat actor shared, "Shah Rukh Khan is the king since years now and we have all become an actor because of him. He is my idol and his contribution to the industry is one of a kind. If I achieve even a little of what he did, it would be a big thing." 

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh is all set to return to the big screen after five years. He will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika and John Abraham.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 25th January 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved
Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic
Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF

Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'
'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm
Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries
Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him 'specific feedback' on dancing

Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him 'specific feedback' on dancing