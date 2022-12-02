Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Cirkus.

During the trailer launch event of Cirkus, Ranveer spoke up about Shah Rukh Khan and praises him.

While talking to the media at the launch event, Ranveer went on to call Shah Rukh his 'idol'.

When Ranveer was asked about if he was following the same way as SRK, he was seen showering love on the superstar.

The Padmaavat actor shared, "Shah Rukh Khan is the king since years now and we have all become an actor because of him. He is my idol and his contribution to the industry is one of a kind. If I achieve even a little of what he did, it would be a big thing."

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.



Shah Rukh is all set to return to the big screen after five years. He will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika and John Abraham.



The film is slated to hit theatres on 25th January 2023.

