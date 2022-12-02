 
Showbiz
Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Kartik Aaryan recently in an interview revealed that he considers film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety as his launch film because at the time Pyaar Ka Punchnama happened he was raw and had little know how about the industry.

He revealed that when he did Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he was a totally raw actor and was trying to figure out how the industry functions.

Kartik revealed that it took 4-5 years to get noticed. Sources revealed: “People didn’t even know his name. They used to call him with different names like ‘guy who says monologues’ and all.

One of the known new portals of India PinkVilla revealed that “Kartik considers ‘Sony Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ as his launch film, which gave him the entry as a hero. “

For Kartik, his journey so far has been learning process for him. He says “what he has understood in all these years is that it is not rocket science, it is more of common sense.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy released today on Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, he has Shehzada, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Satyaprem Ki Katha in pipeline, reports ETimes.

