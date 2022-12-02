 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Bohemia will be performing at Pakistan fest
Bohemia will be performing at Pakistan fest 

Bohemia reached to Lahore earlier yesterday and today he took to his Instagram to upload a picture of himself posing at old city Lahore.


Bohemia has come to Pakistan to perform at Pak Fest 2022, happening on 9th December organized by Master. He will be performing for millions of his fans who are crazy for the music he creates. His music is always a source of happiness for everyone who listens to him.

Roger David is Bohemia’s real name, and he is known for his rap songs in Punjabi. He is American Rapper of Pakistan origin and he is often regarded as first ever Punjabi rapper who released his rap album in 2002. His last song was Tumhara Pyar, released on 18th April 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic
Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF

Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'
'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm
Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries
Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes
Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash