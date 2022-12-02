 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix acquires streaming rights for Colombian Telenovela Series 'Blood Ties'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Netflix acquires streaming rights for Colombian Telenovela Series Blood Ties

Netflix is slated to release Colombian Telenovela Series Blood Ties after taking its streaming license. The series will be available on the streaming platform in multiple regions on December 14, 2022.

Blood Ties (Las Villamizar) aired between April and August 2022 on the Colombian television channel Caracol Televisión.

As per What's on Netflix, the streaming platform has acquired the streaming rights to the series and will release a huge batch of 72 episodes. Although it is unclear whether Netflix will edit them or release them whole.

The official English logline of the series is as follows, "In early-1800s Colombia, three high-society sisters act as spies to help rebels fight against Spanish rule and to seek justice for their mother’s death."

Netflix will not release the series with English dubbing, but it will have English, Brazilian, and Portuguese subtitles alongside the original Spanish language audio.

Blood Ties is created by Juan Carlos Aparicio, and the period drama stars Shany Nadan, María José Vargas, and Estefanía Piñeres as the female leads.

Netflix acquires streaming rights for Colombian Telenovela Series Blood Ties


More From Entertainment:

Natalia Bryant continues to honour her later father Kobe Bryant: Find out how

Natalia Bryant continues to honour her later father Kobe Bryant: Find out how
Victoria Beckham's smokey eye makeup is the BEST thing you'll see today

Victoria Beckham's smokey eye makeup is the BEST thing you'll see today
Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reminisce 'Mean Girls' days and talk about a potential sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reminisce 'Mean Girls' days and talk about a potential sequel
Kendall Jenner oozes confidence as she steps out after Devin Booker split

Kendall Jenner oozes confidence as she steps out after Devin Booker split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘narcissistic woe-is-me tearjerker’ blasted

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘narcissistic woe-is-me tearjerker’ blasted
Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break

Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break
Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance
Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani

Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani
Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame

Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame
Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods

Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods