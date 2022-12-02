 
Natalia Bryant continues to honour her later father Kobe Bryant: Find out how

Natalia Bryant has continued to keep the memory of late father, Kobe Bryant alive, even nearly two years after his demise.

In a recent Vogue video, Natalia Bryant explained how she keeps the memory of her father, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, alive.

According to Enews, Natalie shared about a piece of jewellery she wears in memory of her father.

Natalia, 19, revealed in the Beauty Secrets segment for Vogue on December 1, "This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.' It was my nickname growing up."

The model and college student continued, "I was just so eensy-teensy. All my jerseys said ‘Slim'—I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me ‘Slim.'"

The outlet reported that Natalia showed-off the necklace that contains "a gold medallion in honor of her family's Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, which works to provide funding for underserved athletes in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

"And this is our necklace from our foundation, the Mamba and Mambcaita Foundation. I actually wear this medallion with me all the time," she said.

"It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true," she also said. She further added, "It's a quote from my dad, and it's something I live by."

The late NBA player, died in a fatal car crash in January 2020 alongside 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. In addition to eldest daughter Natalia, Kobe Bryant leaves behind daughters Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with wife, Vanessa Bryant.

