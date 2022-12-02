 
Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home

Shah Rukh Khan spilt beans on his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, in a recent interview and shared that the film is about people who want to come back home, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh shared that his film would be called 'Donkey' in English but as a part of India pronounces 'Donkey' as 'Dunki,' the film is given that name.

Shah Rukh said, "In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki. How much to tell you about the story. It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani."

He further added, "It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. It is a story of people, who want to come back home. When you finally get the calling.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan. Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

