 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Varun Dhawans Bhediya picks at the box office on Day 7
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7

Varun Dhawan's recently released film Bhediya maintained its pace at the box office on the seventh day of its theatrical release as the film collected around INR 3 crore in India on its seventh day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the comedy horror film collected INR 3 crore in India on its seventh day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 42 crore in seven days.

The numbers of the film have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14
Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success
Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic
Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home

Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home
Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost

Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost
Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved
Ayushmann Khurrana recalls first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan
Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan