CM Pervaiz Elahi okays ownership rights to residents of katchi abadis

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Geo News/File

CM Elahi says decided to grant ownership to residents of all Katchi Abadis in Punjab.

He summoned details of all Katchi Abadis.

He also directed authorities to complete all formalities.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to assign ownership rights to the residents of all Katchi Abadis in the province, said Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The CM granted approval while chairing a meeting at the CM Office. The meeting presided over by him discussed the recommendations with regard to granting ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis.

Elahi said that the decision to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis has been approved. The chief minister also sought final recommendations from the Board of Revenue with regard to granting ownership rights.

He directed to undertake steps forthwith in order to allot ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis under a legal framework, adding that all matters should be expeditiously resolved. He disclosed that residents having land up to 10 Marlas in the Katchi Abadis would be granted ownership rights and a summary would be submitted at the cabinet meeting.

The chief minister directed that all Katchi Abadis in Punjab be submitted to the CM's office as soon as possible.

In order to ensure that the people of Katchi Abadis receive their due rights, he directed the concerned authorities to formulate a plan regarding the provision of basic facilities. SMBR and DG Katchi Abadis Punjab presented a briefing to the chief minister.