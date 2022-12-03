 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Film likely to release in India, reports

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt has set a new benchmark by earning more than PKR 200 crore globally
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has set a new benchmark by earning more than PKR 200 crore globally

Rumours had it, that Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt might release in India as well after gaining a massive appreciation from countries worldwide.

According to the sources, the film will be releasing in India on December 23 but yet there is no official announcement made by the authorities.

Since 2019, there has been a cultural exchange ban between both India and Pakistan. But still some of India’s Punjabi films managed to release in Pakistan.

With the release of Pakistan’s highest grosser film in India, there are chances to reciprocate the ban while it can also lead to ease on restrictions of releasing their movies in each other’s country.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is Pakistan’s biggest motion pictures that released in theatres on October 13 starring; Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles. The film has earned PKR 200 crore at global box office.

Bilal Lashari’s directorial film set high records in not only the domestic cinemas but also in America Europe and Gulf markets.

Previously, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2 was the highest grossing film of Pakistan that earned PKR 73 crore globally. But The Legend of Maula Jatt has tripled up those numbers, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more
Jubin Nautiyal shares health update, says he is 'recovering well'

Jubin Nautiyal shares health update, says he is 'recovering well'
Babil Khan reveals how he bagged his debut role 'Qala'

Babil Khan reveals how he bagged his debut role 'Qala'
Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum among the most-streamed Pakistani artists of this year
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' picks at the box office on Day 7
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 14
Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success

Suniel Shetty says he did not feel insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success
Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic

Karan Johar wants Ranveer Singh to play his role in biopic
Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home

Shah Rukh Khan says 'Dunki' is about people who want to come back home
Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost

Yami Gautam feels excited about her film Lost
Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Shah Rukh Khan talks about not getting action films

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved