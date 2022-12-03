Ayushmann Khurrana reveals 'he became arrogant after 'Vicky Donor': Read more

 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Recently in an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his early success, said that he became arrogant for sometime after the success of his debut film Vicky Donor.

Khurrana said: “It happened with me when my first film was a hit. It also happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. You show your arrogance to your close ones sometimes. In my head, I had arrived.”

He further went on to say: “But after my first film, I was not getting work. They were not meeting the benchmark of Vicky Donor, I wasn’t getting those kinds of scripts.”

Ayushmann’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring; Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady also became a massive hit. Therefore he said that the time period between Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha grounded him and removed his arrogance.

His latest film An Action Hero is a completely different genre film filled with action and thriller. The film also stars actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday, reports PinkVilla. 

