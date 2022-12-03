Netflix trailer forces Kate Middleton, Prince William to snub Meghan Markle, Harry?

 
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have seemingly snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales culminated their three-day trip to the US with the Earthshot awards on Friday without meeting the California-based royal couple.

Earlier, there were reports Kate and William could meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New York.

The Closer UK had claimed that the Duke of Sussex had accepted Prince William’s proposed deal to end their feud ahead of Christmas.

The report had further claimed that Prince William had reached out to Harry ahead of his and Kate Middleton’s US visit.

There were also speculations Kate Middleton will appear on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes when she arrives in US for Earthshot prizes in Boston.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William snubbed Meghan and Harry after Netflix unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Archie and Lilibet parents lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.

