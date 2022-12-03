Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addresses KP’s parliamentary members via video link. — Screengrab/YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month.



Addressing his party's parliamentary members from KP via video link, the PTI chief said that the party is ready for talks with the coalition government if they are willing to give a date for general elections.

“The country needs political stability as economic stability will also come with political stability,” Khan said.



Commenting on the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League’s (Quaid-e-Azam) coalition in Punjab, Khan said the Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has given him the authority to dissolve the assembly.

“We will dissolve the provincial assemblies this month and move toward elections. Our members should prepare for polls. We will soon announce to dissolve the assemblies,” the former prime minister said.

He added that elections are the need of the country and not PTI’s, even if there is a delay in elections, it will benefit the PTI.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.