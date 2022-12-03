Suspect involved in attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul ‘arrested’

An undated image of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul. — Radio Pakistan/File

Diplomatic sources reveal suspect was living in a nearby building.

Police recover AK-47 rifle, sniper rifle, other weapons from suspect.

Security officials also arrest another suspect.

Suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Pakistan's Head of Mission to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was arrested Saturday, Geo News reported citing sources.



A day earlier, Nizamani escaped the assassination bid after the embassy’s compound in Kabul came under attack targeting the head of mission. However, a security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was injured in the attack while protecting the diplomat.

According to diplomatic sources, the suspect was residing on the 8th floor of the nearby building and had planted improvised explosive devices (IED) in three rooms on the same floor.

When the Afghan security officials arrived at the building, the suspect tried escaping, however, he was arrested.

The security officials also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a long-range automatic rifle, a sniper rifle and other weapons from the possession of the suspect.

The diplomatic sources further told Geo News that the police have also arrested another suspect. Meanwhile, the security guard — who sustained injuries in the yesterday's attack — has been shifted to Peshawar.

Pakistan calls on Taliban govt to beef up security

Earlier today, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said that the Government of Pakistan will provide resources to further enhance the security of our diplomats following the assassination attempt at the envoy.



Taking to Twitter, Sadiq said that Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad, who sustained injuries in an attack for saving the mission head in Kabul, was taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in a special plane last night.

"Sepoy Israr Mohammad, who took bullets on [the] chest to protect our Ambassador in Kabul was evacuated to CMH Peshawar last night by a special plane. Israr displayed extraordinary courage [and] devotion to duty: a salute to this brave son of the soil — a true mujahid. Get well soon Israr!"

Moreover, Ambassador Sadiq said that Nizamani and his team are working in an "extraordinarily challenging situation", stating that the security of members is to be prioritised the most.

"First and foremost, the Afghan Interim Government will need to beef up the security of our embassy and its personnel," he added.

US wants transparent investigation

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also called for a "full and transparent" investigation into the assassination attack on Pakistan's head of mission to Kabul.

The statement issued by the Foreign Office said that "by the grace of Allah Almighty, the head of mission is safe".

Price, addressing a press conference, said: “We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat, and we call for a full and transparent investigation,” he added.