Saturday Dec 03 2022
King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

The Princess Royal, Anne officially conferred city status on Bangor in a special ceremony at Bangor Castle.

Many residents, including children from nearby Bangor Central Integrated Primary School and students from Bangor Academy, Bangor Grammar, Glenlola, St Columbanus and SERC, came to the Castle to welcome the Princess and to mark the historic occasion.

The local Sea Cadets provided a ‘guard of honour’ and representatives from the Coastguard and RNLI also met the Princess Royal.

Bangor’s City Status was granted as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June. During the ceremony, the Princess unveiled the ‘Letters Patent’, the legal instrument issued by King Charles III to formally confirm the status of ‘City’ to the former town.

She offered her congratulations to Bangor and to all who had contributed to the award of city status. 

