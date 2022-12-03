Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped

Kate Middleton and David Beckham's adorable bond has been leaving in awe as the Princess of Wales gave a peck to her pal at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston on Friday.

The new Princess of Wales’ photos of warmly greeting the former football star at the environmental awareness event left fans swooning.

The surprise appearance of David at the event made Kate look thrilled as she was papped, donning a bright smile.

Dressed up in a rented neon green off-the-shoulder gown, the 40-year-old broke through her reserved sense of style.

She also paid a tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a dazzling choker, believed to be worth more than $15 million.

Meanwhile, Prince William awarded the winners for their eco-friendly initiative.

He told the audience; “I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet´s greatest challenges. And by supporting and scaling them we can change our future.”

