 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped
Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped

Kate Middleton and David Beckham's adorable bond has been leaving in awe as the Princess of Wales gave a peck to her pal at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston on Friday.

The new Princess of Wales’ photos of warmly greeting the former football star at the environmental awareness event left fans swooning.

The surprise appearance of David at the event made Kate look thrilled as she was papped, donning a bright smile.

Dressed up in a rented neon green off-the-shoulder gown, the 40-year-old broke through her reserved sense of style.

She also paid a tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a dazzling choker, believed to be worth more than $15 million.

Meanwhile, Prince William awarded the winners for their eco-friendly initiative. 

Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped

He told the audience; “I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet´s greatest challenges. And by supporting and scaling them we can change our future.”

More From Entertainment:

Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested in Houston

Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested in Houston
Bradley Cooper cuts casual figure as he steps out with Irina Shayk in NY

Bradley Cooper cuts casual figure as he steps out with Irina Shayk in NY
Will Smith steals the spotlight at ‘Emancipation’ European premiere

Will Smith steals the spotlight at ‘Emancipation’ European premiere
King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor

King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor
Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song

Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song
Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row

Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children
Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?

Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?
TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’

TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’
Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension

Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension
Furious Kanye West fans cancel Parler amid takeover deal axe

Furious Kanye West fans cancel Parler amid takeover deal axe
Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood