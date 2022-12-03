 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan's pal Omid Scobie takes aim at royal family, brands Firm 'toxic'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghans pal Omid Scobie takes aim at royal family, brands Firm toxic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie has slammed the royal family, branding the monarchy "toxic" after Lady Susan Hussey was accused of a racist exchange.

Taking a jibe at King Charles III, Scobie wrote on Twitter: "If King Charles truly wants to show leadership and modernise the monarchy, then acknowledging the institutional racism within it is the only way forward."

Susan, one of the Queen Elizabeth II's most treasured aides, found herself at the centre of a race row after a chat with Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space.

Ms Fulani, who was born in Britain, said that Lady Hussey had asked her repeatedly where she was from at Buckingham Palace, sparking an apology from the Firm as the aide stepped down.

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Although I didn't experience physical violence, what I feel I experienced was a form of abuse."

Describing how Lady Susan also touched her hair during the incident, she said: "I was stood next to two other women - black women - and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me, and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge.

"That's a no-no. I wouldn't put my hands in someone's hair, and culturally it's not appropriate."

A Kensington Palace spokesman issued a strong statement, saying: "Racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

More From Entertainment:

Queen supposed illness hints at her ‘different’ relationship with Harry, Meghan

Queen supposed illness hints at her ‘different’ relationship with Harry, Meghan

Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan appear in good spirits after Thanksgiving row

Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan appear in good spirits after Thanksgiving row
Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested in Houston

Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested in Houston
Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped

Kate Middleton gives peck to David Beckham, leaving fans jaw-dropped
Bradley Cooper cuts casual figure as he steps out with Irina Shayk in NY

Bradley Cooper cuts casual figure as he steps out with Irina Shayk in NY
Will Smith steals the spotlight at ‘Emancipation’ European premiere

Will Smith steals the spotlight at ‘Emancipation’ European premiere
King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor

King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor
Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song

Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song
Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row

Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children
Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?

Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?
TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’

TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’