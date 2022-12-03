Prince Harry, Meghan's pal Omid Scobie takes aim at royal family, brands Firm 'toxic'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie has slammed the royal family, branding the monarchy "toxic" after Lady Susan Hussey was accused of a racist exchange.



Taking a jibe at King Charles III, Scobie wrote on Twitter: "If King Charles truly wants to show leadership and modernise the monarchy, then acknowledging the institutional racism within it is the only way forward."

Susan, one of the Queen Elizabeth II's most treasured aides, found herself at the centre of a race row after a chat with Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space.



Ms Fulani, who was born in Britain, said that Lady Hussey had asked her repeatedly where she was from at Buckingham Palace, sparking an apology from the Firm as the aide stepped down.

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Although I didn't experience physical violence, what I feel I experienced was a form of abuse."

Describing how Lady Susan also touched her hair during the incident, she said: "I was stood next to two other women - black women - and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me, and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge.

"That's a no-no. I wouldn't put my hands in someone's hair, and culturally it's not appropriate."

A Kensington Palace spokesman issued a strong statement, saying: "Racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."