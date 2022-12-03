Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to get a good start at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released film An Action Hero got off to a slow start at the box office as the film reportedly collected INR 1.5 crore on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 1.5 crore on its first day in theatres. The opening numbers of the film are less than the last 3 releases of Ayushmann at the box office.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer.