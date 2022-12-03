 
entertainment
Cardi B shows off her knockout legs in red bold minidress: Photos

Cardi B lived up to her reputation on Monday, posing up in a bold dress as she stepped out after his performance at Miami nightclub Vendôme during Art Basel weekend

The singer, 30, put on a glamorous in a tight red velvet minidress while her partner, also 30, opted for a grey sweater and jeans on Friday night.

It comes after a 33-year-old man was arrested for murder after Offset's Migos bandmate Takeoff was shot dead.

The Press songstress added inches to her enviable physique with a pair of glittery pink lace-up heels while sporting a pair of incredible long mint green fingernails.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Offset placed a tender hand on his wife's waist as they maneuvered their way through the crowds.

Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested by Houston Police on Friday and charged over the rapper's murder on November 1 at a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas.

Takeoff, 28, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot in the head and torso according to a coroner's report. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

