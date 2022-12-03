 
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral girl dance steps, grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit grooves on Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja
Madhuri joined in to the craziness and recreated viral girl’s Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja video.


Madhuri is dressed in a gorgeous beaded saree, taking space up in her vanity van, she has mostly just recreated the original steps but being the experimental dancer that she is, she has sprinkled her own element on it as well.

However, fans gave a mixed reaction to her performance, most of them thought she looked stunning and she has set the temperature on fire, but others thought being the kind of legendary dancer she is, she shouldn’t be recreating viral trends.

Madhuri is judging on the latest season of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dhikla Jaa. Her recent film, Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari and alongside Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Barkha Singh released on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

