Sunday Dec 04 2022
Ellie Goulding opens up about her mental health struggles: 'I don't feel things'

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Ellie Goulding recently opened up about her mental health struggles, especially chronic anxiety that leaves her "numb." 

On the first week of December's issue of Stellar Magazine, on 3 December, Ellie Goulding talked about her struggles with chronic anxiety that leaves her feeling numb and the rare moments of joy when she is not feeling panicked.

Ellie shared with the magazine, "I get such chronic anxiety that in the rare moments I don't have anxiety, I feel so happy and full of joy that I'm not having it," cited from Daily Mail.

"If I am in an anxious state, I don't feel things. I numb myself to everything," she explained.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker also said that music gives her comfort and inspiration in those difficult moments. She said, "art can bring something positive out of you, especially if you rediscover an artist you love."

The 35-year-old reiterated that regular exercise, too, helps provide relief. She shared in the interview that "Running [for fitness] was such a good way to… honestly, I owe it to that to staying sort of relatively sane, I suppose."

Previously, in January 2022, Ellie had shared in an emotional social media post that she's finding it difficult to manage her crippling anxiety especially after welcoming her son Arthur Ever in Winter 2021.

