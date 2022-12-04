Waiting for Imran Khan's signal to dissolve assembly: CM Pervaiz Elahi

CM Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi met Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan at the CM House on December 3, 2022. Twitter/

CM Pervaiz Elahi says waiting for Imran Khan's signal to dissolve Punjab Assembly.

Says assembly will be dissolved as soon as Imran says so.

Pervaiz Elahi met PA Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the provincial assembly will be dissolved as soon as he gets a signal from PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said that he is waiting for a signal from the PTI chief.

Pervaiz Elahi, along with his son and former federal minister Moonis Elahi, met Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan at the CM Office and held detailed consultations on the current political situation. The leaders discussed matters pertaining to the rules and regulations of the Punjab Assembly and other legal affairs, along with technical aspects of the constitutional situation.

The CM said that the number of opposition parties was insignificant. The false narrative of imposing the governor’s rule and filing a no-trust motion would ultimately prove to be a tall claim.

CM Elahi remarked that the ‘27-kilometre prime minister’ had started feeling the heat of the current political situation. The CM vowed to stand with Imran Khan and continue doing so. “We are waiting for a signal from Imran Khan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding that “whosoever we side with, we continue to stand with him through thick and thin”.

Meanwhile, the PTI has yet to decide whether to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies simultaneously or one after the other. Both chief ministers have formally authorised Imran Khan to take the decision on his own.

The Chief of Staff of Imran Khan, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, when contacted by telephone, confirmed that it was yet to be decided whether to dissolve the two assemblies together or one after the other. “The sequencing is being thrashed out presently on the dissolution of assemblies. We have to see the issue from different aspects like what degree of impact will be triggered by such a big step. The nation wants elections as early as possible,” he added.

Asked if the party could opt for the dissolution of the other two assemblies - Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that a decision was still to be taken on the option of the other two assemblies.