 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's remarks elicit reaction from Gal Gadot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Kanye Wests remarks elicit reaction from Gal Gadot

After Twitter suspended Kanye West's account for his remarks about Hitler, President Joe Biden issued a statement without naming the rapper.

The president said, "I just want to make a few things clear:

The Holocaust happened.

Hitler was a demonic figure.

And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.

Silence is complicity.""Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot shared the president's message on her Instagram with caption, "Reject antisemitism wherever it hides."

Kanye Wests remarks elicit reaction from Gal Gadot

Twitter Inc on Friday suspended the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West again, just two months after it was reinstated, because Elon Musk said the rapper violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Ye's account showed a notice that it was suspended, after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

Elon Musk had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

On Thursday, Ye praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his online Infowars show.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian says she 'does not care' as Kanye West accuses of cheating

Kim Kardashian says she 'does not care' as Kanye West accuses of cheating
King Charles' first official Ascent

King Charles' first official Ascent

Royal family issues statement on preparations for King Charles coronation

Royal family issues statement on preparations for King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle's podcast project fails on YouTube

Meghan Markle's podcast project fails on YouTube

Sneak peak at behind the scenes as Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare for Earthshot Prize ceremony

Sneak peak at behind the scenes as Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare for Earthshot Prize ceremony

Katie Price puts on brave face after ex Carl Woods 'leaked’ recording scandal

Katie Price puts on brave face after ex Carl Woods 'leaked’ recording scandal
Billie Piper says she was HAPPIER before she was famous

Billie Piper says she was HAPPIER before she was famous
Adam Sandler 'didn’t think about critics' when initially started making movies

Adam Sandler 'didn’t think about critics' when initially started making movies
Ellie Goulding opens up about her mental health struggles: 'I don't feel things'

Ellie Goulding opens up about her mental health struggles: 'I don't feel things'
Kendall Jenner serves a killer look in green as she steps out for dinner

Kendall Jenner serves a killer look in green as she steps out for dinner
Cardi B shows off her knockout legs in red bold minidress: Photos

Cardi B shows off her knockout legs in red bold minidress: Photos
Kate Middleton drops jaws in green dress, Diana’s necklace, foils Meghan and Harry's attempts to steal spotlight

Kate Middleton drops jaws in green dress, Diana’s necklace, foils Meghan and Harry's attempts to steal spotlight