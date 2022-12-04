Kanye West's remarks elicit reaction from Gal Gadot

After Twitter suspended Kanye West's account for his remarks about Hitler, President Joe Biden issued a statement without naming the rapper.

The president said, "I just want to make a few things clear:

The Holocaust happened.

Hitler was a demonic figure.

And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.

Silence is complicity.""Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot shared the president's message on her Instagram with caption, "Reject antisemitism wherever it hides."

Twitter Inc on Friday suspended the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West again, just two months after it was reinstated, because Elon Musk said the rapper violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Ye's account showed a notice that it was suspended, after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

Elon Musk had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

On Thursday, Ye praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his online Infowars show.

