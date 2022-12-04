 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles will ‘forgive Prince Harry anything except’ Camilla’s vilification

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a grave warning regarding his proposed behavior towards Camilla and the consequences that might arise as a result.

Royal commentator and author Phil Dampier made this admission in one of his latest interviews.

He started it all off by telling Express UK, “I am sure it is right that Charles will go to great lengths to maintain a relationship with Harry but there is a limit.”

“King Charles would pretty much forgive Harry for anything – except dragging Camilla through the mud.”

“If Harry's account of his parents' divorce is too critical of Camilla, or places too much blame at Charles's door while painting his mother as a saint, that will be the point of no return.”

“At that point what sanctions are on offer? What choice do they have but to say, "OK, you've crossed a line here and there is no way back. It's time to go your own way, but not as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.”

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’
Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden

Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden
Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'
Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling
Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report
Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'

Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'
Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise

Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise
Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her
Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'

Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'
Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK

Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK