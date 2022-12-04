King Charles will ‘forgive Prince Harry anything except’ Camilla’s vilification

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a grave warning regarding his proposed behavior towards Camilla and the consequences that might arise as a result.



Royal commentator and author Phil Dampier made this admission in one of his latest interviews.

He started it all off by telling Express UK, “I am sure it is right that Charles will go to great lengths to maintain a relationship with Harry but there is a limit.”

“King Charles would pretty much forgive Harry for anything – except dragging Camilla through the mud.”

“If Harry's account of his parents' divorce is too critical of Camilla, or places too much blame at Charles's door while painting his mother as a saint, that will be the point of no return.”

“At that point what sanctions are on offer? What choice do they have but to say, "OK, you've crossed a line here and there is no way back. It's time to go your own way, but not as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.”