Sunday Dec 04 2022
Kanye West demands burger chain to 'withdraw trademark that references Ye'

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Kanye West continues with his legal action a Melbourne burger chain for using his album and songs' titles as a ‘inspiration’.

The Donda 2 rapper launched the suit against the College Dropout Burgers on Upper Heidelberg Rd, submitting a 43-page document.

Kanye’s lawyers demanded the food chain to “withdraw his Australian trademark application for College Dropout Burgers, destroy any material that references Ye or his branding, and pay their costs.”

The hip-hop artist initially took the action against the restaurants in June over similarities between the name and his first album. He also complained about the titles of several menu items.

The owner of the restaurant Mark Elkouri, however, insisted that the business was not associated with the artist.

“We have no association with Ye (formerly known as @kanyewest),” the disclaimers on the site read.

“The College Dropout BurgersTM name references both Ye's first album, as well as our origins as a business that started on a university campus here in Melbourne.

“We are fans of Ye (FKA Kanye West) and his work. We pay homage to him with the names of some of our dishes, but of course, he has no association with our business,” Kanye said.

